Revolut Soars To $33B Valuation In SoftBank-Led Round

Law360, London (July 15, 2021, 9:39 PM BST) -- Digital banking company Revolut revealed Thursday it rocketed to a $33 billion valuation after a SoftBank-led funding round that Revolut said makes it the U.K.'s most valuable financial technology company. U.K.-based Revolut said the whopping $800 million injection will go toward product innovation for its "superapp," which offers services such as banking, payment cards and money transfers. Revolut said it aims to bolster services for global money transfers, savings and insurance, as well as "democratize wealth and trading." The funds will also go toward global expansion. Revolut recently began offering business accounts in the U.S. and is applying for a U.S....

