Simpson Thacher-Led Hellman & Friedman Lands $24B Fund

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Guided by Simpson Thacher, Hellman & Friedman LLC said Thursday it closed its 10th fund at $24.4 billion, bringing its total assets under management and commitments to more than $80 billion. The private equity firm said in a statement that its Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X fund was significantly oversubscribed and will make large-scale investments in growing businesses. H&F added that it committed $1.8 billion to the fund and is its largest investor. "We continue to focus on finding the highest-quality businesses where we can take a long-term perspective to help drive strategic insights and deliver industry-leading returns," H&F CEO...

