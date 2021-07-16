Mich. Atty Attack On Mandatory State Bar Fails At 6th Circ.

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- A Michigan lawyer's constitutional challenge to her compulsory state bar was properly thrown out by a trial judge, the Sixth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying courts cannot disregard U.S. Supreme Court precedents "unless and until" they have been overruled by the high court. The decision affirms a September dismissal of a suit brought by attorney Lucille Taylor, who argued that the State Bar of Michigan was the kind of mandatory association that had been rendered unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 Janus v. AFSCME decision. It also comes after critics of mandatory state bars, which play dual roles of attorney regulator and professional association and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS