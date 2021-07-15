Fla. Court Recommends $608K For Fired CBD Franchisee

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge recommended Thursday that a former American Shaman CBD store franchisee be granted a $608,400 default judgment on claims that a fellow Florida franchisee interfered with his contract by getting involved in the operation of his store and later firing him. In a 15-page report and recommendation, Tampa-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Arnold Sansone found that plaintiff Thomas O'Neal's complaint established liability for defendant Florida Shaman Properties LLC and its owners Brandon Carnes and Katelyn Sigman, and that he had also provided support that his damages claim is reasonable. Carnes, Sigman and Florida Shaman never responded to O'Neal's...

