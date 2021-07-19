FDA Q2 Warning Letters Show Agency Enforcement Priorities

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration remains busy issuing warning letters. In the second quarter of 2021, from April 1 to June 30, the FDA issued and posted 123 letters. The agency also posted an additional 16 letters that were issued in the previous quarter but were not publicly available until recently. The overall number of letters issued and posted this quarter is slightly fewer than in the last quarter, and the monthly pace also appears to be slowing: 55 letters were issued in April, 45 in May and 23 in June. This may reflect a delay in the posting of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS