Perkins Coie IP Atty Confirmed As Fed. Circ.'s 1st Black Judge

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit will see its first-ever Black judge after a bipartisan Senate vote Monday to confirm Tiffany P. Cunningham, a Perkins Coie LLP partner and veteran patent litigator who said the appellate position had long been her "dream job." The 63-33 vote had Democrats joined in support by at about a quarter of Republican senators. The Chicago-based litigator had drawn a strong endorsement from Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat. Federal Circuit nominee Tiffany P. Cunningham at her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in May. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Inc. via Getty Images) "Ms. Cunningham will offer...

