Ex-LeClairRyan GC Hit With Criminal Obstruction Charge

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors hit LeClairRyan's former general counsel with a criminal obstruction charge Wednesday, claiming that the disbarred attorney impeded a U.S. Trustee Program proceeding in 2019, the same year he was accused of misappropriating funds from a bankrupt title insurer's trust. Bruce Matson, who was disbarred last year amid allegations that he misappropriated $2.5 million from the LandAmerica Financial Group's trust, is charged with one count of obstruction of an official proceeding related to his time as the trust's fiduciary. A plea agreement hearing has been scheduled for July 22, according to the case docket. In a short, two-page criminal information, prosecutors...

