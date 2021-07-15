FERC To Mull Grid Reform To Back Renewable Energy Shift

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday kicked off the process of revamping its power transmission rules to build out a grid that can handle the growing demand for renewable energy generation. During its monthly open meeting, all four voting commissioners unanimously elected to move forward with an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking to solicit public comment on how to improve the agency's current processes for connecting generation to the grid, planning transmission and allocating related costs, all with the goal of accommodating the increasing amount of renewable energy serving the grid. As wind and solar farms, which tend to be...

