Hong Kong Arrests 4 In Suspected $150M Laundering Scheme

Law360 (July 15, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong said Thursday it has arrested four men on suspicion of using digital assets to aid in a money laundering scheme involving HK$1.2 billion ($150 million), in Hong Kong Customs' first alleged money laundering bust involving virtual currencies. Hong Kong's Customs and Excise Department said an operation dubbed "Coin Breaker" led to a July 8 raid of four residences and one office property, as well as the arrest of four men. The men, who range from 24 to 33 years old, allegedly defied Hong Kong's Organized and Serious Crimes Ordinance and were involved in a money laundering conspiracy, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS