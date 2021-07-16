Legal Assistant Says Firm Sacked Her Over WFH Request

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- A legal assistant with Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele LLP, filed a suit in Tennessee federal court accusing the Southeast-based firm of wrongfully firing her in violation of state and federal disability law after she requested to work remotely due to anxiety over COVID-19. Julia Russo said in her suit filed Thursday that while she was on Family and Medical Leave Act leave, administrative partner William Johnson responded to her request by telling other members of management to "accommodate her by firing her." "Mr. Johnson expressed hostility towards the idea of any legal assistant working from home, or receiving FMLA leave...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS