UK Payment Systems Regulator To Prioritize Crypto-Assets

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 12:37 PM BST) -- The payment systems watchdog has said it is prioritizing supervision of digital currencies to ensure there is a competitive market with rules in place if the government hands it a regulatory mandate. Crypto-assets and so-called stablecoins are spreading across the financial and payments sectors, and could be used more widely in the future by consumers and businesses, the Payment Systems Regulator said in its 2020-21 report published on Thursday. Some stablecoins, which are pegged to a fiat currency, have the potential to be used for payments, the regulator said. "We've started to look in detail at cryptocurrencies, and the role we could...

