FCA Fines Dropped 15% Last Year As Complaints Surged

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 12:16 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog has said it imposed £190 million ($260 million) in fines in the past financial year, a 15% drop in enforcement action since the previous year — although complaints against the regulator have increased. The Financial Conduct Authority said in its annual report that it handed down a total of 10 financial penalties totaling £189.8 million in the 12 months to the end of this March, a 15% drop in takings since the year before, in which the watchdog imposed £224.4 million in fines. The largest single fine was for £64 million against Lloyds Bank PLC, Bank of Scotland...

