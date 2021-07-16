FCA Drops Review Of Advisers' Suitability In Priority Reset

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 2:23 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that it is dropping or postponing further activity on four of its existing programs, including further work on a review assessing the suitability of financial advisers. The finance watchdog said it is cutting down some of its regulatory projects because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Falling by the wayside is the authority's review of retirement income advice given by financial planners and its investigation into retail lending models that benefit when consumers default on their debt. "We reviewed our work plans to delay or postpone activity not critical to protecting consumers and market integrity in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS