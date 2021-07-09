FTC Should Take Nuanced Approach On Noncompete Regs

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 12:30 PM EDT) -- Federal regulation of noncompetes is a significant step closer to reality. And that means that employees could be a significant step closer to unfettered departures for competitors — and trade secrets could therefore be a significant step closer to exfiltration by those employees.[1] Coupled with an anticipated record number of people quitting their jobs, referred to as the Great Resignation, trade secret owners need to take note and take action — now. What's happening? On July 9, President Joe Biden issued an executive order titled Promoting Competition in the American Economy,[2] calling for the Federal Trade Commission "to curtail the unfair use...

