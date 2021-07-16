Winston, Paul Weiss Guide Manufacturer's $1.5B SPAC Deal

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. said Friday that it will go public at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion by merging with a blank-check company, in a deal shaped by Winston & Strawn LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Fathom offers computer-based manufacturing and prototyping services at 12 facilities across the U.S., according to its website. It plans to merge with Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, or ATMR, which is sponsored by an HPS Investment Partners affiliate. Fathom's majority owner is CORE Industrial Partners, a Chicago private equity firm that invests in manufacturing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS