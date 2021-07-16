3 More Firms Announce Associate Salary Raises

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP, Cozen O'Connor and patent litigation boutique Tensegrity Law Group LLP became the latest law firms to announce new pay structures and raises for U.S. associates, Law360 learned Friday. Crowell & Moring is implementing two new base compensation tracks for associates in New York, California and Washington, D.C., the firm confirmed. For those who choose a 2,000 billable hours target, they will be on a compensation track ranging from $205,000 to $365,000, a scale first adopted by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and mimicked by several other firms. Associates and counsel who bill 1,900 hours will be on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS