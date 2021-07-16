UK Antitrust Watchdog Lays Out Guidance For Whistleblowers

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 11:57 PM BST) -- The United Kingdom's competition watchdog has issued a new primer for whistleblowers, letting workers know that it's a safe place to blow the whistle on any illegal business or labor practices they encounter while on the job. Any kind of violation that harms competition or consumers can be reported to the Competition and Market Authority under U.K. law, and whistleblowers who reach out to the CMA retain all the employment protections they would have had if reporting the issue straight to their company, the watchdog said Friday. Whistleblowers can remain anonymous if they want, though that would prevent the CMA from reaching out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS