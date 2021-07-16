Hybrid Work Models Are Key To Gender Parity In Law Firms

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused a profound paradigm shift for the legal profession, as law firms and other legal employers were compelled to transition almost overnight to near-universal remote work. Despite widespread concerns at the outset, the vast majority of lawyers were able to work productively from home, and indeed many law firms reported a record year in 2020. As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and offices reopen, employers are crafting back-to-work policies. Just as a remote work schedule was widely adopted during the many months of the prevaccine pandemic, we urge that a hybrid approach to work should be the new normal...

