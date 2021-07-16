POP Won't Review PTAB Institution Rulings On Align Patents

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's precedent-setting panel refused to hear a challenge to board decisions instituting five inter partes reviews of three dental digital scanner patents that are owned by Invisalign maker Align Technology Inc. The Precedential Opinion Panel on Thursday shot down Align's request to take a closer look at the PTAB's decisions. The short order didn't give any insight into why the POP denied the request at issue, but noted that the original PTAB panel that oversaw the IPR issues "maintains authority over all matters, including considering the submitted rehearing request." Danish rival 3Shape A/S had asked in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS