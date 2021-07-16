Emailed Service Good Enough In $600M Utah Mine Suit

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has declined to toss claims against two hard-to-serve investors named in a sprawling lawsuit over an alleged loan-to-own scheme targeting a $600 million Utah copper mine, despite their objections that court-ordered email of case documents was insufficient under Singapore law. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, in a 24-page opinion issued late Thursday, found that service under a Delaware court order, by means comparable to alternatives accepted by Singapore, was sufficient despite the objections of those on the receiving end. The decision keeps alive claims by unitholders of Skye Mineral Partners LLC against Singapore residents Sanjiv Noronha and...

