Wilson Sonsini Guides Fintech Co. To $360M IPO

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Financial services software company Blend Labs was one of at least seven companies that began trading Friday, having priced a $360 million initial public offering led by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and underwriters' counsel Goodwin Proctor LLP. Blend Labs sold 20 million shares at $18 each, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was on the high end of a $16 to $18 range put forward earlier this month. The company is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BLND." Underwriters could opt to purchase an additional 3 million...

