Wall Street CLO Said To Back Office Return For Law Firms

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- As law firms contemplate the return of in-person work, the legal chief for one of Wall Street's biggest banks is reportedly encouraging law firms to go back to the office. According to Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley's Chief Legal Officer Eric Grossman recently sent a memo to law firms and other legal service companies to get their lawyers and other employees back to the office or risk losing business from the bank. Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the memo. Richard Rosenbaum, executive chairman for Greenberg Traurig LLP, told Law360 Pulse in an email that the firm received the memo. "We received Mr....

