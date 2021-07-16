IP Hires: Venable, Greenspoon Marder, Dickinson Wright

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Venable, Greenspoon Marder, and Dickinson Wright have added several attorneys to their intellectual property teams, while Loeb & Loeb has brought on the former head of Womble Bond Dickinson's Patent Trial and Appeal Board practice. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Gordon & Rees Gordon & Rees LLP is bolstering its intellectual property practice with the addition of an attorney with more than three decades of experience in trademark and copyright litigation who will work in the firm's New Jersey and New York offices. Keith E. Sharkin joined San Francisco-based Gordon & Rees at the beginning of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS