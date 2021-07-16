AstraZeneca's Anemia Drug Sees Setback At FDA Committee

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- AstraZeneca has said a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee has overwhelmingly recommended against giving the green light to anemia drug roxadustat for people with chronic kidney ailments. In a statement Friday, AstraZeneca announced the setback it saw from the FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee. AstraZeneca has been involved in working on the treatment for years, having inked a deal with partner FibroGen to develop roxadustat in 2013, according to AstraZeneca. "New solutions are needed for the 6 million people in the U.S. affected by [anemia] of chronic kidney disease," AstraZeneca biopharmaceuticals research and development Executive Vice President...

