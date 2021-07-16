Fla. Condo Collapse Suits Get 'Right Judge At The Right Time'

Law360, Miami (July 16, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The judge overseeing the litigation surrounding the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse has been thrust into what one unit owner called "the hardest job in Miami-Dade County right now." But it's a role Judge Michael Hanzman, a former class action litigator, has prepared for his entire career, according to his former law partners. The man who formerly represented classes of victims of two of the largest Ponzi schemes in South Florida is now overseeing complex class litigation related to the June 24 collapse of the 12-story beachfront residential tower in Surfside, Florida, involving hundreds of victims, from those who lost their...

