IRS Summons In Del. Microcaptive Probe OK, Magistrate Says

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An Internal Revenue Service summons sent to the Delaware insurance authority seeking information on certifications it issued to microcaptive insurers should be enforceable, according to a U.S. magistrate judge's recommendations filed Friday in Delaware federal court. The IRS is seeking documents in its investigation of Artex Risk Solutions Inc. and Tribeca Strategic Advisors LLC that aren't already in the agency's possession, U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher J. Burke said in the report. In addition, Delaware state law cannot prevent the disclosure of the information to the agency because it doesn't pertain to the business of insurance, Judge Burke said. The IRS summons,...

