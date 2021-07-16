Canadian Pot Co. CannTrust Gets Court OK Of Reorg Plan

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has approved a revised reorganization plan put forth by Canadian cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc., the company announced Friday. In a statement, the company said it hoped the latest development in its restructuring proceedings will put it on track to start implementing its amended reorganization plan within three to five months, noting that that timeline was dependent on factors including approval of the plan by a U.S. court handling a class action against the company. CannTrust didn't identify the class action in its statement, but it is currently litigating with shareholders in New York federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS