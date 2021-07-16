Who Is Mathew Rosengart? Get To Know Britney's New Atty

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 11:33 PM EDT) -- For more than a decade, Britney Spears' life and finances have been controlled by a conservatorship, but now the pop icon has a new fighter in her corner — former federal prosecutor and Hollywood heavyweight attorney Mathew S. Rosengart. Rosengart, a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig LLP, has gone to bat for a number of high-profile celebrity clients, including Sean Penn, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Steven Spielberg, but when he stepped up to the plate for Spears this week, the attorney sparked rallying cries from the #FreeBritney movement and became an internet hero for those hoping to see the pop star released from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS