Lin Wood Faces Discipline For Posting Hearing Video Online

Law360 (July 16, 2021, 10:31 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Thursday declined to hold attorney L. Lin Wood in criminal contempt for sharing a video of a sanctions hearing earlier this week on social media, but instructed Wood to explain why he shouldn't be disciplined for the incident. In an order to show cause issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker said that the Eastern District of Michigan forbids "broadcasting of judicial proceedings by radio or television or other means." Judge Parker said that it appears Wood posted a video snippet of the July 12 hearing on his social media account within hours of the...

