EU Securities Watchdog Sets Pay Rules To Protect Investors

Law360, London (July 19, 2021, 1:32 PM BST) -- A European Union watchdog set out guidelines on Monday to help investment companies reward staff in a way that avoids conflicts with their duty to offer clients the best products, in line with the bloc's MiFID II rulebook for securities. The European Securities and Markets Authority has published draft guidance for asset managers on how they should set out their remuneration policies to comply with the updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive. The markets regulator said in the draft guidelines that management at investment firms should set out rules that take into account remuneration as an employee's career progresses, not just...

