FCA Targets 'Poor Quality' Submissions From ESG Funds

Law360, London (July 19, 2021, 1:05 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog said on Monday that it will introduce new guidelines for fund managers to follow when they claim that their investments conform with environmental, social and governance principles after it found that many are falling well short of its expectations. The Financial Conduct Authority said its new guidance will set out the criteria that finance companies must meet before they can describe themselves out as sustainable. It will also lay out the conditions that managers should meet if they want to continue labeling their funds or assets as green. The City regulator said it has seen many disappointing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS