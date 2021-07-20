Husch Blackwell Moves Into New England With 11-Atty Firm

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:36 AM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP is expanding into New England through a merger with Boston-based Summit Health Law Partners and will open offices in Boston and Providence on Sept. 1, the firm announced Tuesday. While Husch Blackwell boasts 25 offices across the United States, Curt Chase, the leader of Husch Blackwell's health care industry group, told Law360 in an interview that the Boston area represented a "hole in the footprint." "Boston has a huge health care marketplace and, in addition to health care, it's got a lot of academic medicine, which is a strong area for us," Chase said. "We have a strong...

