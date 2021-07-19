US And Vietnam Cool Trade Tensions With Currency Pact

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Vietnam's central bank pledged to refrain from suppressing the value of its currency to gain an economic advantage in a handshake deal with the Biden administration Monday, quieting a long-simmering trade dispute between the two nations. In a joint statement following a virtual meeting between Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Thi Hong, the governments said that Vietnam would allow the value of its currency to shift more freely. Specifically, the statement said that the SBV "will continue to improve exchange-rate flexibility over time, allowing the Vietnamese dong to move in line with the stage of...

