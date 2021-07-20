The Murky World Of Legal Rankings Gets Some Clarity In NJ

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- On May 5, the New Jersey Supreme Court's Committee on Attorney Advertising issued updated regulations for how lawyers may publicize the wide range of honors and accolades that are frequently bestowed on members of the profession, often by organizations of varying degrees of respectability using wildly inconsistent methodologies. Lawyers admitted to practice in the Garden State who have been deemed a "Top Lawyer," "Best Lawyer," or a "Super Lawyer," among other superlatives, must now follow new rules if they choose to include these rankings on their website or other public-facing communications. The three-page memo from the committee states that it:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS