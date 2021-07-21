Pot Co. Asks Justices To Rethink Denial Of IRS Summons Row

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should reconsider its decision not to hear a Colorado marijuana business's challenge to an IRS summons for financial documents in light of comments by Justice Clarence Thomas questioning the federal pot prohibition, the company said Wednesday. The conservative justice raised questions concerning the federal government's prohibition of cannabis and its incompatibility with state-level marijuana legalization, Standing Akimbo LLC said in a rehearing bid. That should compel the court to take up the Denver-based dispensary's challenge to the Internal Revenue Service summons after originally declining to take up the case, the company said. The high court should consider if Congress...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS