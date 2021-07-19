Contentious Biden Pick For 2nd Circ. Reports $1.3M Net Worth

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A longtime voting rights litigator nominated to the Second Circuit whose efforts to reduce voting barriers led to biting criticism from Senate Republicans has reported a net worth of almost $1.3 million in congressional disclosures. Myrna Pérez, director of the Voting Rights and Election Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law since 2019, submitted the required paperwork detailing her finances to the Senate Judiciary Committee in June, records show. Pérez, a former Third Circuit clerk who would replace U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin, who took on senior status in June, reported total assets of just over $1.69...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS