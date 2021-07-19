Judge Sets Discovery Rules In Jones Day Family Leave Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge overseeing a suit by two former Jones Day lawyers challenging the firm's parental leave policy has approved limits on who can access sensitive information shared during discovery, but denied the ex-associates' bid for a more expansive protective order. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss signed off Friday on a protective order regarding the confidentiality of discovery materials that had been jointly submitted to the court hours earlier by the firm and former associates Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff. As part of his order, Judge Moss set the rules of the road for discovery in the suit, including...

