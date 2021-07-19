Must-Join Texas Bar Won't Fight Ruling That Limits Lobbying

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Texas bar association said Monday it will not fight a recent Fifth Circuit finding that some of its legislative lobbying activities are "wholly disconnected" from attorney regulation and unconstitutional for a mandatory-membership state bar. In a statement, the group said the decision not to seek another review was made Monday after a meeting of its board of directors and consultation with outside counsel on the litigation. "We are pleased that the 5th Circuit panel upheld the constitutionality of nearly all of the State Bar of Texas programs and activities challenged by the plaintiffs," State Bar of Texas President Sylvia Borunda...

