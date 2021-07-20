3 More BigLaw Firms Raise Associate Pay

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland, Duane Morris LLP and Blank Rome LLP are the latest firms to offer associate raises, falling into step with other BigLaw firms that have upped salaries in a bid to retain associates, Law360 confirmed Tuesday. Eversheds Sutherland confirmed it will match BigLaw's new prevailing scale, with starting salaries set at $205,000 and the most senior associates making $350,000. The other two firms declined to reveal their full salary ranges. Blank Rome said it will match the $205,000 base rate in larger markets and give junior associates in smaller markets a raise to $190,000, while Duane Morris is raising starting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS