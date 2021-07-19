Optical Lab Wants Black Ex-Worker's Bias Suit Tossed

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The only Black employee of a Pennsylvania optical lens maker was fired for being chronically late and flouting the company's cellphone policy, not because of his race, the company told a federal court Monday. Morton, Pennsylvania-based FEA Industries said Antwon Lane was still in his 60-day probationary period when he was recalled from a pandemic-related furlough in April 2020, but he had already been late to work 25 times and his co-workers and supervisors claimed to have seen him talking or texting on his phone in violation of company policy 23 times. "Plaintiff has proffered no evidence beyond his conclusory allegations...

