'History Maker' Cunningham Draws High Praise From IP Attys

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property attorneys offered glowing words of support for the newest addition to the Federal Circuit, a former Perkins Coie LLP litigator whose "impeccable credentials" are expected to strengthen the court and encourage diversity in patent law. The Senate confirmed Tiffany P. Cunningham to the Federal Circuit on Monday in a 63-33 vote, making history as the court's first Black judge. Her nomination and confirmation have received nothing but support from the IP world, where attorneys tout her wealth of experience and breadth of knowledge. "She obviously has impeccable credentials, there's no question about that," said Mark Stallion of Greensfelder Hemker & Gale PC. "The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS