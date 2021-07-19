Galderma Gets PTAB To Invalidate Wrinkle Treatment Patent

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated claims in a patent owned by Allergan's Korean partner covering an "animal-protein-free" treatment for smoothing out wrinkles that had been challenged by rival Galderma. A three-judge panel agreed on Friday to cancel 10 claims in a patent owned by Seoul-based Medy-Tox Inc. that was issued in 2018. It was challenged by the Swiss skin care giant Galderma SA, which had argued that the claims were indefinite, not enabled and were rendered obvious, in part, by products Allergan Inc. put on the market under its bestselling Botox brand in 2002. Allergan and Medy-Tox began...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS