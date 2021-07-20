Stiffer Penalties Floated For Hospital Price Transparency Rule

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The federal government is floating what would be a significantly tougher monetary punishment on hospitals not complying with a rule that went into effect earlier this year mandating pricing transparency. While the current maximum penalty for noncompliance with the rule — which came out of the Trump administration and went into effect Jan. 1 — is set at $109,500 a year for large hospitals, the new proposal by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Monday would jack that up to $2 million a year as the maximum penalty for the large facilities, according to the government. A large hospital...

