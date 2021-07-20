Judge OKs Consolidation Of CVS Drug Pricing Suits

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal court has agreed to consolidate a quartet of lawsuits from insurers accusing CVS of fraudulently inflating drug reimbursement rates. The court offered no reason for its decision, but the ruling is a win for CVS and several Blue Cross Blue Shield units from around the country who asked the trial court in February to at least consolidate the identical lawsuits for discovery. "Each of the four cases will likely involve many substantively similar discovery requests and inquiry into many of the same subject matters; plaintiffs in each case will likely want to depose many of defendants' same...

