Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Blank Rome

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Though Blank Rome LLP has grown over the last 75 years from its deep Philadelphia roots to a multi-state law firm with major national clients, it has held on to the mentality of a small firm unafraid to get into the courtroom or help a small business or entrepreneur get a foothold. The commitment by Blank Rome's Philadelphia and Pittsburgh offices to serve its clients over the last 12 months helped the firm secure a spot among Law360's 2021 Pennsylvania Powerhouses. A nationwide pandemic did not stop it from securing judgments in several noteworthy cases, including a vaccine dispute and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS