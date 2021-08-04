Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Buchanan Ingersoll

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Capitalizing on its deep roots in the state since first opening its doors in Pittsburgh more than 150 years ago, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC's work representing major players in the state's historically strong energy industry helped earn it a spot among Law360's 2021 Pennsylvania Powerhouses. As the energy industry in Pennsylvania has evolved from the oil boom of the mid-1800s to the Marcellus Shale play of the last two decades, Buchanan Ingersoll, one of five firms to be named as Law360's Pennsylvania Powerhouses, has grown right alongside it as the firm helped clients shepherd major transactions and notch key courtroom...

