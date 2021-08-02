Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Duane Morris

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Adapting to the needs of the moment was the theme of the year at Duane Morris LLP, which earned its Pennsylvania Powerhouse nod for 2020 by pivoting to serve the hottest real estate markets, continuing its trial advocacy virtually and addressing the slate of new needs suddenly brought on by the pandemic. As the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered offices, businesses and courthouses, the firm, founded in Philadelphia, created a specialty team of about 60 attorneys around the country from different practice groups. The team worked 24/7 to address the sudden influx of questions about what to do with employees during state-mandated closures,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS