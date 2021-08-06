Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Hogan Lovells

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Hogan Lovells' Philadelphia office have found themselves in the middle of some of Pennsylvania's most relevant cases in the last 12 months, including a major hospital merger in Philadelphia, a gun safety lawsuit against the state, and a biotech company's FDA approval for a COVID-19 testing kit. With about 32 lawyers at its location on Market Street, Hogan Lovells has the smallest office of the five firms named to Law360's 2021 Pennsylvania Powerhouses. Yet the office's size has not stopped its attorneys from taking on as many of the biggest cases they can find, demonstrating a true Philadelphia state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS