MPs Call For Regulatory Reform After Greensill Failure

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 12:19 PM BST) -- An influential parliamentary committee proposed a string of financial regulatory reforms and upgraded lobbying rules on Tuesday following the collapse of Greensill Capital, the supply-chain financier that fell into insolvency earlier this year. The parliamentary Treasury Committee has called for changes to a scheme which allows unregulated investment companies to take advantage of a principal firm's regulatory permissions. (iStock) The House of Commons Treasury Committee called for changes to the so-called appointed representative scheme, which allows unregulated investment companies to leech off a principal firm's regulatory permissions. The cross-bench panel also called on Tuesday for reform to rules on who can acquire a...

