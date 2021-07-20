Firms Hit With €8.4M MiFID Fines In 2020, EU Watchdog Says

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 1:57 PM BST) -- National regulators ramped up enforcement efforts in 2020 to issue more than €8 million ($9.4 million) in penalties against finance companies under the European Union's MiFID II framework for protecting markets, according to figures from the bloc's financial watchdog. Finance watchdogs in 23 of 30 EU and European Economic Area member states imposed 613 penalties last year with a total value of €8.4 million, the European Securities and Markets Authority said on Monday. The figures showed an increase from the 371 penalties and €1.83 million in fines issued in 15 EU and EEA member states in 2019, the regulator said....

